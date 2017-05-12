17-year-old man arrested for sexual assault of a child - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

17-year-old man arrested for sexual assault of a child

MORGAN'S POINT RESORT, TX (KXXV) -

The Morgan's Point Resort Police Department said they have arrested a 17-year-old man for aggravated sexual assault of a child. 

The assault happened in February.

Noah Schaefer was transported to the Bell County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

No other information was available at this time. 

