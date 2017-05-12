No students onboard Waco ISD bus involved in crash

Waco ISD bus get into a accident with another vehicle

A Waco ISD bus was involved in a crash with another car Friday morning, according to Waco ISD spokesperson Bruce Gietzen.

It happened about 7:18 a.m. near North 26th Street and Bosque Boulevard.

There were no students onboard the bus, Gietzen said.

The driver of the other car was injured.

