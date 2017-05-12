23-year-old who died in crash involving school bus ran red light

Waco ISD bus get into a accident with another vehicle

A Waco ISD bus was involved in a crash with another car Friday morning, according to Waco ISD spokesperson Bruce Gietzen. The man who was in the car has died at Hillcrest hospital.

The man has been identified as 23-year-old Jay Markley. The driver of the bus was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Waco ISD said the driver of the bus is 72 years old and has been released from the hospital.

It happened about 7:18 a.m. near North 26th Street and Bosque Boulevard. Police said the bus was travelling south on 26th St. and the car was driving east on Bosque.

Police said Markley ran the red light at the intersection, and then was hit by the bus.

There were no students on board the bus, Gietzen said. The driver had just dropped all students at Brook Avenue Elementary and was headed to his next route.

The accident is under investigation.

