23-year-old involved in school bus crash dies at hospital

Waco ISD bus get into a accident with another vehicle

A Waco ISD bus was involved in a crash with another car Friday morning, according to Waco ISD spokesperson Bruce Gietzen. The man who was in the car has died at Hilcrest hospital.

The man has been identified as 23-year-old Jay Markley. The driver of the bus was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

It happened about 7:18 a.m. near North 26th Street and Bosque Boulevard.

There were no students onboard the bus, Gietzen said.

