Shankle Collects CoSIDA Academic All-District Accolades

Baylor women’s tennis senior Blair Shankle earned 2016-17 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District recognition on Thursday afternoon for her excellence in the classroom. With the honor, Shankle is eligible for CoSIDA Academic All-America distinction.

Shankle, an accounting major at Baylor, has compiled a 3.98 cumulative grade point average in her career. She is a two-time academic All-Big 12 honoree in 2015 and 2016 and a seven-time Big 12 Commissioners Honor Roll selection.

The Dallas, Texas, native also excels on the court at the No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles positions for the Lady Bears. Shankle was selected as the Big 12 Conference’s automatic singles qualifier for the NCAA Championship and enters the 64-player bracket as the No. 5 seed. At No. 3 nationally, she has achieved the highest singles ranking for any player in Baylor women’s tennis history.

Shankle is 27-4 overall in singles on the season, with a 17-2 mark in dual match action and a 7-1 conference record. She is riding an eight-match win streak and has compiled a 10-4 record against ranked opponents this year.

Heading into the NCAA Championship, Shankle ranks fifth in career singles win percentage (.817) and tied for sixth in career singles wins (107) at Baylor.

Shankle was also named to the All-Big 12 first team in singles and doubles for the second consecutive season on Thursday. Partnered with sophomore Karina Traxler, the duo has played their way to a 7-1 mark, including four ranked wins. The No. 35-ranked pair brings a two-match win streak into NCAA Championship action.

The No. 16-ranked Lady Bears kick off NCAA Championship action with a first round matchup against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. (CT) at Hurd Tennis Center. The winner advances to the second round, set for Sunday, May 14 at 1 p.m.