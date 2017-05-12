No. 11 Aggies Fall to No. 15 Alabama in 10 Innings

For the 20th-consecutive year, the Baylor men’s tennis team will play in the NCAA Tennis Championships starting Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.More >>
Baylor women’s tennis senior Rhiann Newborn, senior Blair Shankle, sophomore Karina Traxler and freshman Jessica Hinojosa earned All-Big 12 recognition on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The No. 11 Texas A&M softball team fell to No. 16 Alabama, 2-1, in 10 innings on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.More >>
