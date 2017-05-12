No. 11 Aggies Fall to No. 15 Alabama in 10 Innings - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No. 11 Aggies Fall to No. 15 Alabama in 10 Innings

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

The No. 11 Texas A&M softball team fell to No. 16 Alabama, 2-1, in 10 innings on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Alabama snagged an early 1-0 lead in the third on a Marisa Runyon single to left, scoring Elissa Brown.

In the seventh, Tori Vidales tied the game on a home run to left, the Aggies’ first hit of the game and her 15th dinger of the season.

The Crimson Tide regained the lead in the 10th as Bailey Hemphill hit a homer to center. Texas A&M recorded its second hit of the game in the bottom half of the frame as Kristen Cuyos sent a two-out flare that dropped in down the right field foul line.

Alexis Ocasio closed out the game with a grounder to second to complete a two-hit, 15-strikeout complete game.

Trinity Harrington earned the start for the Aggies and struck out three in 6.2 innings of working, allowing four hits and a run. Payton McBride was saddled with loss to move to 1-1 on the year.

The 10-inning affair tied the record for the longest game in SEC Tournament history.

The Aggies will learn their postseason destination on Sunday as the 2017 NCAA Division I Softball Championship bracket will be announced on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. 

  • Glenn Moore and "The King and His Court"

    Glenn Moore and "The King and His Court"

    Friday, May 12 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-05-12 04:11:39 GMT
    Baylor Lady Bears Head Coach, Glenn Moore has led the Softball Team to national prominence, but before this he was on the diamond himself. Moore spent nearly three seasons with the world famous, "The King and His Court", fastpitch softball entertainment group, the original four-man softball team. Moore joined the team after graduating college and spent nearly three seasons with them. The Team is softball's version of the Harlem Globetrotters. The King and His Court was Ameri...More >>
    Baylor Lady Bears Head Coach, Glenn Moore has led the Softball Team to national prominence, but before this he was on the diamond himself. Moore spent nearly three seasons with the world famous, "The King and His Court", fastpitch softball entertainment group, the original four-man softball team. Moore joined the team after graduating college and spent nearly three seasons with them. The Team is softball's version of the Harlem Globetrotters. The King and His Court was Ameri...More >>

  • Baylor Men’s Tennis Readies For NCAA Championship

    Baylor Men’s Tennis Readies For NCAA Championship

    Friday, May 12 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-05-12 04:11:36 GMT

    For the 20th-consecutive year, the Baylor men’s tennis team will play in the NCAA Tennis Championships starting Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

    More >>

    For the 20th-consecutive year, the Baylor men’s tennis team will play in the NCAA Tennis Championships starting Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

    More >>

  • Shankle Collects CoSIDA Academic All-District Accolades

    Shankle Collects CoSIDA Academic All-District Accolades

    Friday, May 12 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-05-12 04:05:05 GMT
    Baylor women’s tennis senior Blair Shankle earned 2016-17 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District recognition on Thursday afternoon for her excellence in the classroom. With the honor, Shankle is eligible for CoSIDA Academic All-America distinction. Shankle, an accounting major at Baylor, has compiled a 3.98 cumulative grade point average in her career. She is a two-time academic All-Big 12 honoree in 2015 and 2016 and a seven-time Big 12 ...More >>
    Baylor women’s tennis senior Blair Shankle earned 2016-17 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District recognition on Thursday afternoon for her excellence in the classroom. With the honor, Shankle is eligible for CoSIDA Academic All-America distinction. Shankle, an accounting major at Baylor, has compiled a 3.98 cumulative grade point average in her career. She is a two-time academic All-Big 12 honoree in 2015 and 2016 and a seven-time Big 12 ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly