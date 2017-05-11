Baylor Baseball Faces Road Series at Oklahoma State

Baylor men's tennis senior Max Tchoutakian and sophomores Juan Benitez and Will Little all received All-Big 12 recognition for their 2017 seasons as voted on by the league’s head coaches and announced Thursday.More >>
Baylor returns 23 All-Big 12 performers to the 2017 Big 12 Outdoor Championship hosted by the University of Kansas at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, Kan., including 6 Big 12 Outdoor champions, for competition Friday through Sunday.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
