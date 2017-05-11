Baylor Baseball Faces Road Series at Oklahoma State

Baylor baseball continues its nine-game road run in Big 12 play with a three-game series at Oklahoma State this weekend. Games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, with all three airing on FOX College Sports.

All Baylor baseball games are broadcast live on Waco's 1660 ESPN Central Texas (1330 AM/100.9 FM in Temple, Belton and Killeen). Derek Smith provides the play-by-play with Steve Johnigan adding color commentary. Live streaming audio, video and GameTracker also are available for all Baylor baseball home games online at BaylorBears.com.

TEAM QUICK NOTES

*Baylor has won 29 or more games for the first time since 2012 (49-17) and 18th time in the last 22 seasons.

*Baylor’s 29-17 record through 46 games is its best since a 38-8 start in 2012.

*Baylor’s 15-2 start through 17 games was tied for its best in program history (started 15-2 in 1990 and 1961).

*Baylor has won 10 of its last 15 games after going through a stretch of losing 8 of 10 games from March 24-April 8.

*Baylor has hit 20 home runs in its last 19 games after hitting 14 homers in its first 26 games of the season.

*Baylor has 34 home runs this season through 46 games, which ties its season output in 2016 in 53 games.

*Baylor is 10-8 away from Baylor Ballpark this season (8-7 on road, 2-1 in neutral sites).

*BU’s won 5 of its 10 3-game series in 2017 & 2 of last 3.