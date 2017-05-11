64 years since deadly Waco tornado, community to tour downtown

Sixty-five years ago, on May 11th, 1953, a powerful F-5 tornado hit downtown Waco, Texas, killing 114 people. It was the deadliest tornado in Texas' history.

Tornadic winds reached speeds of up to 300 miles per hour in minutes. The tornado destroyed hundreds of businesses. Nearly 600 people were injured.

On Thursday, a group will be touring downtown Waco, talking about the devastation on the 64th anniversary.

Waco Walks, a local group, is organizing the walk. It will start at the Waco Tornado Memorial Monument across the street from Coach's Smoke BBQ at 330 Austin Avenue. Local author and historian Eric Ames will lead the walk, sharing facts and fables related to the tornado.

The walk is from 6-8 p.m.

