Police urging drivers to avoid area after accident involving 18-wheeler

One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.More >>
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.More >>
Sixty-five years ago, on May 11th, 1953, a powerful F-5 tornado hit downtown Waco, Texas, killing 114 people.More >>
Sixty-five years ago, on May 11th, 1953, a powerful F-5 tornado hit downtown Waco, Texas, killing 114 people.More >>
The College Station Police Department said they are working a major accident near FM 60 and FM 2818 involving an 18-wheeler.More >>
The College Station Police Department said they are working a major accident near FM 60 and FM 2818 involving an 18-wheeler.More >>