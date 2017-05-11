Police urging drivers to avoid area after accident involving 18- - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police urging drivers to avoid area after accident involving 18-wheeler

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

The College Station Police Department said they are working a major accident near FM 60 and FM 2818 involving an 18-wheeler.

They are urging drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

