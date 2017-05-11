Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Limestone and Freestone C - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Limestone and Freestone Counties

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Limestone and Freestone county until 6:30 p.m. 

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Milam and Robertson counties until 5:30 p.m. 

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Falls, Freestone, Hill, Limestone, Leon, McLennan, Milam, Navarro, and Robertson counties until 11 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly