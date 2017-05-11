Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Limestone and Freestone Counties

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Limestone and Freestone county until 6:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Milam and Robertson counties until 5:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Falls, Freestone, Hill, Limestone, Leon, McLennan, Milam, Navarro, and Robertson counties until 11 p.m.

