Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Freestone, Hill, Limestone and Navarro Counties

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Freestone, Hill, Limestone and Navarro Counties until 12:00 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Brazos and Burleson Counties.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Falls, Hill, McLennan, Milam, Navarro, and Robertson counties until 11 p.m.

