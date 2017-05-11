Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Freestone, Hill, Limestone and Navarro Counties

One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Falls, Freestone, Hill, Limestone, Leon, McLennan, Milam, Navarro, and Robertson counties until 11 p.m. Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.More >>
Two former board members of the Killeen Professional Firefighters Association could be on their way to trial after a grand jury indicted them Wednesday for supposedly stealing from the organization back in 2014.More >>
Waco Police said officers have benefited from having confirmation lights at five intersection that helps them know if drivers ran a red light.More >>
