District: Police officer assaulted by student

KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

A police officer for Killeen ISD was assaulted by a student, according to the district. 

The incident happened at Patterson Middle School at 12:30 p.m. when a student tried to leave campus without permission. 

The district said that while taking the student back to campus, the officer was assaulted and injured. The officer was taken to a local hospital.

The student was taken into custody for assault of a public servant. 

