District: Police officer assaulted by student

A police officer for Killeen ISD was assaulted by a student, according to the district.

The incident happened at Patterson Middle School at 12:30 p.m. when a student tried to leave campus without permission.

The district said that while taking the student back to campus, the officer was assaulted and injured. The officer was taken to a local hospital.

The student was taken into custody for assault of a public servant.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.