Police: Lights to warn officers of red light violators helping enforcement

Waco Police said officers have benefited from having confirmation lights at five intersection that helps them know if drivers ran a red light.

A light turns on when the traffic signal turns red, which allows officers positioned downhill from the intersection to catch any violators.

Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton said those lights have helped the police department with enforcement.

"They can look for the confirmation light and now that red light is red. What that helps us do in law enforcement is one officer can work an intersection instead of two officers," Swanton said.

He said confirmation lights are not meant to be a deterrent, but to enforce traffic at a specific intersection.

The confirmation lights are at busy intersections, such as Waco Drive and Valley Mills Drive; Waco Drive and New Road; New Road and Bagby Avenue; Valley Mills and Franklin Avenue and 26th Street and Bosque Blvd.

Swanton said Bosque Blvd is an area where drivers run red lights.

"The intersection behind us is a particularly dangerous intersection. We work multiple crashes here at this intersection and a bunch of those have been fatality crashes," Swanton said.

