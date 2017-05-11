Macy's store at Temple Mall closing, final clearance sale begins Monday

Macy's Inc. announced Thursday its store at Temple Mall is closing, according to a press release.

Final clearance sales will begin Monday, May 15.

The company did not give an exact closing date.

In January 2017, Macy's announced 68 store closures, which the company said were a part of the 100 closings they had announced in August 2016.

