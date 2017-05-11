I-14 back open after multiple morning crashes

One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
All eastbound lanes of I-14 near Nola Ruth Boulevard have been shut down following a crash involving a driver and a pedestrian, according to Central Bell Fire & Rescue.More >>
All eastbound lanes of I-14 near Nola Ruth Boulevard have been shut down following a crash involving a driver and a pedestrian, according to Central Bell Fire & Rescue.More >>
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.More >>
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.More >>