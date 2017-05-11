I-14 back open after multiple morning crashes

All lanes of I-14 near Nola Ruth Boulevard are back open following multiple crashes Thursday morning.

One crash on the eastbound side involved a driver who hit a pedestrian, according to Central Bell Fire & Rescue. Firefighters said the victim was taken to the hospital and may need a "possible lower leg amputation." CPR was in progress, they said.

Harker Heights firefighters were on the scene.

Drivers were urged to take alternate routes.

The interstate was cleared around 8:45 a.m.

