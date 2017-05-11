Funeral services set for tow truck driver hit and killed

The victim of an early morning wreck has died.

All lanes of I-14 near Nola Ruth Boulevard are back open following multiple crashes Thursday morning.

One crash on the eastbound side involved a driver who hit a pedestrian, according to Central Bell Fire & Rescue. CPR was in progress, they said.

The victim, Scott Bowles, was struck while trying to responding to a disabled vehicle. He was struck by a vehicle, the force of the impact amputating his leg. He was treated on scene and taken to the hospital but pronounced dead by the Justice of the Peace just before 8 a.m.

The tow company he worked for was Goodes Towing.

The funeral will take place on May 24 at 11 a.m. at Maxdale Cowboy Church in Killeen.

The interstate was cleared around 8:45 a.m.

