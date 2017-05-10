Baylor Softball Lands 10 Big 12 Postseason Honors

Baylor softball took home a total of 10 Big 12 postseason honors, announced Wednesday morning by the conference office.

The Lady Bears tied for tops in the conference with four All-Big 12 first team selections, two second teamers, a Big 12-best three All-Freshman honorees, and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

The six All-Big 12 selections tied for the most ever by a Baylor squad (2006, 2007, 2015), with the total of 10 postseason honors from the Big 12 setting a new record for the program.

Jessie Scroggins took home the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year title, the first Lady Bear to claim the award in program history.

The junior from Lakewood, Calif., has made a name for herself roaming the centerfield grass, posting a career high number of putouts and assists while keeping a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in 2017.

Scroggins double-dipped for both the defensive honors and was one of the four All-Big 12 First Team selections, joined by Lindsey Cargill, Kelsee Selman, and Kyla Walker. The four selections tied with Oklahoma for the most among the conference teams.

Cargill led the Big 12 in batting average and tied with Walker for the most hits in the conference on the season.

The Robinson, Texas, native has shifted seamlessly to third base, emerging with one of the most productive offensive seasons in Baylor history.

In addition to hits and batting average, Cargill led the conference in stolen bases with 32.

Selman has posted far and away the best season of her collegiate career, rounding out to be one of the best in program history.

The Lufkin, Texas, native led the conference with 21 wins and finished second with a 1.54 ERA.

Walker rounds out the first teamers, finishing fifth in the conference with a .409 batting average to close out the regular season.

The sophomore from Franklin, Texas, was among the top 10 in the conference in runs scored, stolen bases, on-base percentage, and batting average, tying with Cargill for the most hits in the Big 12.

Baylor’s All-Big 12 Second Team selections were Ari Hawkins and Gia Rodoni.

Hawkins capped off her senior campaign with the conference honors, posting a career-high RBI total with 28.

Rodoni has helped shoulder the load of the Baylor pitching staff, going 14-2 with a 1.89 ERA, joining Selman as the only Big 12 pitching duo with 100-plus strikeouts in the regular season.

Baylor led the Big 12 with three selections to the All-Freshman team, with Taylor Ellis, Maddison Kettler, and Shelby McGlaun all earning honors.

The freshman trio has been crucial to the team’s success with all three starting in the bulk of Baylor’s games this season and have each come through in pivotal moments.

Ellis has been one of the most clutch hitters on the team, hitting .314 with runners in scoring position and .714 with a runner on third and less than two outs.

Kettler leads the freshmen in offensive production, batting .353 and standing as the only Lady Bear to record a double, triple, and home run over the course of this season.

McGlaun rounds out the freshman group, showing off her versatility both as a crucial power hitter and as a key addition to the pitching staff.

“Goose” leads the Lady Bears with nine home runs, while also keeping a paltry 2.43 ERA and 6-2 record in the circle.

Walker earned her second-straight first team honor, while Hawkins notched the second all-conference recognition of her career, previously earning first team in 2015.

Scroggins was a member of the now-discontinued Big 12 All-Defensive team back in 2015, but earned her first All-Big 12 honors. The others all earned their first postseason accolades.

BIG 12 POSTSEASON AWARDS

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

Jessie Scroggins

All-Big 12 First Team

Lindsey Cargill

Jessie Scroggins

Kelsee Selman

Kyla Walker

All-Big 12 Second Team

Ari Hawkins

Gia Rodoni

All-Freshman Team

Taylor Ellis

Maddison Kettler

Shelby McGlaun