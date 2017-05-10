West ISD receives $1 million donation from law firm

The West Independent School District was presented a $1 million check Wednesday night from San Antonio-based law firm, Gravely & Pearson.

David Truitt, superintendent of West ISD, said the money will go towards extracurricular activities at the district.

Gravely & Pearson represented West ISD in a lawsuit against their insurance carrier to cover damages caused by the West Fertilizer Plant Explosion in 2013.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.