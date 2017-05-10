Belton ISD to begin construction on new schools

One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
A transforming handgun the size of your smartphone could be available for purchase this summer, but the question is whether the pistol poses dangers beyond those of ordinary handguns.More >>
A transforming handgun the size of your smartphone could be available for purchase this summer, but the question is whether the pistol poses dangers beyond those of ordinary handguns.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."More >>
Despite being outweighed by well over 100 pounds, the 1-year-old dog, Ba Bao, didn’t seem intimidated. He was going to protect his family’s yard.More >>
Despite being outweighed by well over 100 pounds, the 1-year-old dog, Ba Bao, didn’t seem intimidated. He was going to protect his family’s yard.More >>