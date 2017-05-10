Belton ISD to begin construction on new schools

After years of planning and developing, Belton ISD will begin construction on one of two new schools by this time in 2018.

The approval for the building of a new high school and elementary school came with a bond package recently approved by voters.

The $149.7 million bond also includes the addition of music classrooms and a gymnasium at Lakewood Elementary and updates to the Wall Street Auditorium in downtown Belton.

Tonight at 10, hear more on what's next for the construction of the new BISD schools.

