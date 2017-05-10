Missing 12-year-old has been found

Police have found a missing child in Bryan. He was in an area near his home.

Bryan Police said that 12-year-old Manuel Gonzalez did not come home from school on May 9. Police do not suspect foul play or that he was having trouble at home.

Police said that someone reported seeing Gonzalez near the tennis courts at Jane Long Middle School around 4 p.m.

