Bryan police looking for man connected to shooting, considered armed and dangerous

The Bryan Police Department is looking for a man that is connected to a shooting that happened back on May 10.

On May 11, an arrest warrant was issued for Travis Coler of Bryan.

Police believe Coler is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Bryan police at 979-361-3888.

Bryan police said the shooting occurred on the 3500 block of Midwest at 1:45 p.m.

Police said the shooting occurred as a result of a dispute between two family members. One man was shot and transported to CHI St. Joseph with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect fled on foot.

Police said due to the domestic nature of the incident, it is isolated.

