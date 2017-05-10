Bryan police investigate domestic dispute, shooting

Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Bryan police said the shooting occurred on the 3500 block of Midwest at 1:45 p.m.

Police said the shooting occurred as a result of a dispute between two family members. One man was shot and transported to CHI St. Joseph with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect fled on foot.

Police said due to the domestic nature of the incident, it is isolated.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.