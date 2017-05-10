Police investigate two late night robberies

Police are investigating two late night robberies in Killeen.

The first robbery occurred at the Star Mart Convenience Store located at 305 E. Stan Schlueter Loop at 9:45 p.m. An employee told officers that two suspects, one of them armed with a handgun, entered the store and demanded money. The suspects fled westbound on foot.

The second robbery occurred at the Super Quick Convenience Store located at 3101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop at 11:52 p.m. When officers arrived, the employee told them that a man entered, armed with a gun, and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on the robberies or suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or submit anonymously online.

