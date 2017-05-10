Three arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of 15-year-old

Three men were arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a 15-year-old.

Harker Heights Police arrested Ryan Culley, 18, Marco Saddler, 17, and Jacob Wilson 17, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

The incident, according to police, happened in mid-April. The victim told police that she had been given drugs and was in and out of consciousness when she was assaulted.

The men are being held at the Bell County Jail on a $100,000 bond for each of them.

