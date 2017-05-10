City starts using social networking site to connect with commun - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

City starts using social networking site to connect with community

(Source: Nextdoor) (Source: Nextdoor)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

The City of Temple recently joined a social networking site that allows them to connect with residents living in different neighborhoods.

The Temple Police Department has already used the social networking site Nextdoor to alert residents about events, crime trends and scam alerts.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly