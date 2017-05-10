Strong to Severe Storms Possible Through Early Friday

After a quiet weekend and first half of the work week, Central Texas could be looking at a couple days of stormy weather.

The month of May is typically an active severe weather month, so this should not come as a surprise to anyone. Starting Wednesday afternoon and lasting through early Friday morning, isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible across the region. Let’s break down what the First Alert 25 Weather Team will be monitoring, and what you need to know over the next few days.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a robust area of low pressure was making its way over the Four Corners, and beginning to emerge over the southern high Plains. This system was responsible for bringing unseasonably cool weather to the Southwest, and late-season snow from Southern California to the southern Rockies. What lies in front (or to the east) of this cyclone is an abundance of moisture sitting over the state of Texas.

Ahead of the mid-latitude cyclone is a dryline, which is a common mechanism responsible for initiating severe storms. Thunderstorms need something to force air upward (which helps to “break the cap” and trigger the growth of cumulonimbus clouds), and that’s exactly what this dryline will act as on Wednesday, and possibly Thursday.

Wednesday afternoon will feature isolated storms, mainly west of the I-35 corridor. Some of these storms may turn severe, and will be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. Remember, it’s May, so we can never rule out the possibility of tornadoes. However, the threat for tornadoes will be low across Central Texas due to the fact that the dryline will be well to the west of our area. Some potent storms could fire up to our southwest late Wednesday into Thursday morning. A few of those storms will have the potential of drifting into our western-most counties as they shift quickly northeast.

Thursday will feature more scattered storms across Central Texas. The dryline will advance eastward between Wednesday and Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, thunderstorms will likely fire up east of the dryline.

The big question: Where will the dryline be located? Most forecast models are coming into consensus that the dryline will be near the I-35 corridor. This will allow for storms to develop along and east of I-35. However, a cold front will also come into play Thursday afternoon and evening. A line of storms will fire up along this frontal boundary, mainly after sunset. The main threat with Thursday’s storms will be large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Storms should clear out by sunrise on Friday morning, setting the stage for a calm and quiet Mother’s Day Weekend.

