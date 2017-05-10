Gas main ruptures after crash in Waco, area now open - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Gas main ruptures after crash in Waco, area now open

WACO, TX

A crash near Highway 6 and Imperial Drive in Waco ruptured a gas main Wednesday morning, according to the Waco Police Department. Atmos Energy has sealed the leak, and the area is now open.

Police say a small SUV crashed into the gas main around 8 a.m.

No one was injured in the crash.

One business in the area was evacuated as a precaution.

