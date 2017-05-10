Man in critical condition after shooting in Bryan

Bryan police were searching for two men involved in a shooting Tuesday night.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m. inside a home on West 16th Street.

Police said two men broke into the home in an attempt to rob the people staying there.

A 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were shot, according to police. They were both taking to the hospital.

Police said the woman had minor injuries and the man was stable but in critical condition.

"At this time, the two suspects are at large. Due to circumstances of the robbery, the incident is believed to be isolated, and the general public is not in any danger," Bryan Police Department spokesperson Kelley McKethan said.

Contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS if you have any information.

