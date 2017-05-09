Baylor Track & Field Has 19 Named to Academic All-Big 12 Team

The Baylor track and field team had 19 student-athletes earn a spot on the 2017 Academic All-Big 12 team, the league office announced Tuesday.

The Baylor women's team placed a total of 11 members on the team with 10 first-team honorees and one second-team selection. On the men's side, the Bears had seven first-teamers and one second-team honoree.

The women's squad was highlighted by senior Jenna Pfeiffer, who was recognized for a fourth-straight year. Meanwhile, Maggie Montoya, Jessica Purtell and Annie Rhodes were honored on the first team for a third-straight season.

For a second consecutive-time, Kaitlynn Lindsey, Juanita Mainoo and Peyton Thomas were named to the women's first team. Other first-team members included, senior Carly Grandcolas, who was also a first teamer in 2015, junior Kiana Hawn was a second-team honoree a season ago and sophomore Taylor Bennett, who was recognized for the first time.

BU’s lone second team honoree, Cion Hicks had previously been recognized on the 2016 first team.

On the men's side, the first team was comprised of Cody Cunningham, Robert Dutton, Chase Hood, Matthew League, Matthew Parham, Sam Sahli and Jordan West.

Hood was honored for a third-straight season, while Parham secured first-team honorees for the second-consecutive year. Meanwhile, Cunningham, Dutton, League, Sahli and West were all recognized for the first time.

Nabbing second-team recognition was Felix Obi for a second-straight season.

Overall, the Big 12 Conference named 245 student-athletes to the 2017 Academic All-Big 12 Track & Field Team. Ninety-three members make up the men’s team (68 first team and 25 second team), while 152 comprise the women’s squad (124 first team and 28 second team).

Nominated by each institution's director of student-athlete support services, first team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA, and the second team are those who have a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative over the two previous semesters and must have participated in 60 percent of their team's scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

The Baylor track and field team will compete this weekend at the 2017 Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Lawrence, Kan., Friday through Sunday.