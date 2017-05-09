City of Killeen looks to revise youth curfew

The city of Killeen is looking to revise their youth curfew. The city reviews the curfew about every three years.

Currently, the curfew states that anyone under the age of 18 must be indoors by 11 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends.

"I think no good comes after 10 p.m. So we need to move the curfew up an hour." Councilwoman Shirley Fleming said.

Tonight at 10, News Channel 25's Hunter Davis will have a decision.

