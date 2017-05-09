Baylor Softball’s Selman Earns Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week

Baylor softball pitcher Kelsee Selman was named the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week, announced Tuesday by the conference office.

For Selman, the senior has paced the Big 12 throughout the season in a number of pitching categories, picking up her Big 12-leading 20th and 21st wins of the season in a series win over Texas.

She appeared in all three games of the series, going 2-0 and helping the Lady Bears to the program’s first win in Austin since 2011.

The Lufkin, Texas, native worked a 0.46 ERA in 15.1 innings pitched, allowing just one earned run over two complete games, including a shutout in the Sunday series finale.

The award is the fourth weekly award from the conference, tying for the most in the Big 12 this season. Selman also took home NFCA National Pitcher of the Week on March 7.

Cargill is Baylor’s seventh total award from the conference office this season, second-most in the Big 12.