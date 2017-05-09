Baylor Softball’s Selman Earns Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Softball’s Selman Earns Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor softball pitcher Kelsee Selman was named the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week, announced Tuesday by the conference office.

For Selman, the senior has paced the Big 12 throughout the season in a number of pitching categories, picking up her Big 12-leading 20th and 21st wins of the season in a series win over Texas.

She appeared in all three games of the series, going 2-0 and helping the Lady Bears to the program’s first win in Austin since 2011.

The Lufkin, Texas, native worked a 0.46 ERA in 15.1 innings pitched, allowing just one earned run over two complete games, including a shutout in the Sunday series finale.

The award is the fourth weekly award from the conference, tying for the most in the Big 12 this season. Selman also took home NFCA National Pitcher of the Week on March 7.

Cargill is Baylor’s seventh total award from the conference office this season, second-most in the Big 12.

  • Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction is tossed after suicide

    Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction is tossed after suicide

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-09 22:17:14 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-09 22:17:14 GMT

    Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

    More >>

    Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

    More >>

  • Baylor Women’s Golf Climbs to Second at Athens Regional

    Baylor Women’s Golf Climbs to Second at Athens Regional

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-05-09 21:13:25 GMT
    Baylor women’s golf climbed three spots into second place after shooting a tournament-low 6-under-par 282 in Tuesday’s second round at the NCAA Athens (Ga.) Regional. BU sits at 2-over 578 after 36 holes at University of Georgia Golf Course. The six lowest-scoring teams following Wednesday’s final round advance to the NCAA National Championships, which run May 19-24 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill. The Lady Bears have a 14-stroke lead over the current cut ...More >>
    Baylor women’s golf climbed three spots into second place after shooting a tournament-low 6-under-par 282 in Tuesday’s second round at the NCAA Athens (Ga.) Regional. BU sits at 2-over 578 after 36 holes at University of Georgia Golf Course. The six lowest-scoring teams following Wednesday’s final round advance to the NCAA National Championships, which run May 19-24 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill. The Lady Bears have a 14-stroke lead over the current cut ...More >>

  • Baylor Softball’s Selman Earns Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week

    Baylor Softball’s Selman Earns Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-05-09 21:10:25 GMT
    Baylor softball pitcher Kelsee Selman was named the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week, announced Tuesday by the conference office. For Selman, the senior has paced the Big 12 throughout the season in a number of pitching categories, picking up her Big 12-leading 20th and 21st wins of the season in a series win over Texas. She appeared in all three games of the series, going 2-0 and helping the Lady Bears to the program’s first win in Austin since 2011. The Lufkin, Texas, native w...More >>
    Baylor softball pitcher Kelsee Selman was named the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week, announced Tuesday by the conference office. For Selman, the senior has paced the Big 12 throughout the season in a number of pitching categories, picking up her Big 12-leading 20th and 21st wins of the season in a series win over Texas. She appeared in all three games of the series, going 2-0 and helping the Lady Bears to the program’s first win in Austin since 2011. The Lufkin, Texas, native w...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly