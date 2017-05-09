McLennan Baseball ranked in Top-10 heading into regional tournament

The McLennan Highlanders will open the Region V Tournament Friday ranked sixth in the nation in the NJCAA Division I Baseball Rankings. The Highlanders claimed the NTJCAC Championship over the weekend with a conference record of 26-6 and will head into the postseason with an overall record of 45-10.



Chipola (Florida) moved to the top spot this week with a 42-8 record, followed by Crowder in second with a record of 46-10 and Hutchinson (Kansas) is third with a 45-11 record. Dyersburg State (Tennessee) and Chattahoochee Valley (Alabama) are fourth and fifth, respectively, with records of 41-7 and 46-10

Two of McLennan’s Region V opponents are also ranked. Odessa moved up to 11th with a 44-11 record, and Grayson fell to 16th with a 35-12 record. Region XIV’s Panola (43-11) at ninth and San Jacinto (39-16) at 15th are the only other Texas schools in the poll. Midland dropped out of the poll this week.

The Highlanders face Howard at 8 p.m. Friday in the opening round of the Region V Tournament at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park on the campus of Texas Tech University. All tournament games will be streamed on psblive.tv.