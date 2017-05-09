McLennan Baseball ranked in Top-10 heading into regional tournam - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

McLennan Baseball ranked in Top-10 heading into regional tournament

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The McLennan Highlanders will open the Region V Tournament Friday ranked sixth in the nation in the NJCAA Division I Baseball Rankings. The Highlanders claimed the NTJCAC Championship over the weekend with a conference record of 26-6 and will head into the postseason with an overall record of 45-10.

Chipola (Florida) moved to the top spot this week with a 42-8 record, followed by Crowder in second with a record of 46-10 and Hutchinson (Kansas) is third with a 45-11 record. Dyersburg State (Tennessee) and Chattahoochee Valley (Alabama) are fourth and fifth, respectively, with records of 41-7 and 46-10

Two of McLennan’s Region V opponents are also ranked. Odessa moved up to 11th with a 44-11 record, and Grayson fell to 16th with a 35-12 record. Region XIV’s Panola (43-11) at ninth and San Jacinto (39-16) at 15th are the only other Texas schools in the poll. Midland dropped out of the poll this week.

The Highlanders face Howard at 8 p.m. Friday in the opening round of the Region V Tournament at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park on the campus of Texas Tech University. All tournament games will be streamed on psblive.tv.

  • Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction is tossed after suicide

    Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction is tossed after suicide

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-09 22:17:14 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-09 22:17:14 GMT

    Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

    More >>

    Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

    More >>

  • Baylor Women’s Golf Climbs to Second at Athens Regional

    Baylor Women’s Golf Climbs to Second at Athens Regional

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-05-09 21:13:25 GMT
    Baylor women’s golf climbed three spots into second place after shooting a tournament-low 6-under-par 282 in Tuesday’s second round at the NCAA Athens (Ga.) Regional. BU sits at 2-over 578 after 36 holes at University of Georgia Golf Course. The six lowest-scoring teams following Wednesday’s final round advance to the NCAA National Championships, which run May 19-24 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill. The Lady Bears have a 14-stroke lead over the current cut ...More >>
    Baylor women’s golf climbed three spots into second place after shooting a tournament-low 6-under-par 282 in Tuesday’s second round at the NCAA Athens (Ga.) Regional. BU sits at 2-over 578 after 36 holes at University of Georgia Golf Course. The six lowest-scoring teams following Wednesday’s final round advance to the NCAA National Championships, which run May 19-24 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill. The Lady Bears have a 14-stroke lead over the current cut ...More >>

  • Baylor Softball’s Selman Earns Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week

    Baylor Softball’s Selman Earns Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-05-09 21:10:25 GMT
    Baylor softball pitcher Kelsee Selman was named the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week, announced Tuesday by the conference office. For Selman, the senior has paced the Big 12 throughout the season in a number of pitching categories, picking up her Big 12-leading 20th and 21st wins of the season in a series win over Texas. She appeared in all three games of the series, going 2-0 and helping the Lady Bears to the program’s first win in Austin since 2011. The Lufkin, Texas, native w...More >>
    Baylor softball pitcher Kelsee Selman was named the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week, announced Tuesday by the conference office. For Selman, the senior has paced the Big 12 throughout the season in a number of pitching categories, picking up her Big 12-leading 20th and 21st wins of the season in a series win over Texas. She appeared in all three games of the series, going 2-0 and helping the Lady Bears to the program’s first win in Austin since 2011. The Lufkin, Texas, native w...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly