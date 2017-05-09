Crime Stoppers looking for suspects who vandalized 30 mailboxes

The Leon County Crime Stoppers said they are looking for suspects who vandalized 30 mailboxes on several county roads Saturday night.

The county roads include CR 278, FM 1618, CR 304 and CR 314.

They said if you have any information that leads to the arrest of any suspects, call 844-234-TIPS and get up to $500 in cash. All callers remain anonymous.

