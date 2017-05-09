Family loses dozens of farm animals, belongings in fire

A couple living near Moody lost 37 farm animals during a fire late Monday night.

Homeowner Ardell McPherson said he noticed the flames in his backyard around 11:30 p.m. Two storage buildings with furniture and a barn housing 36 goats and one donkey were destroyed. The animals didn't survive the blaze but the couple was unharmed.

Two fire departments responded to the fire, including Moffat Volunteer Fire Department and Morgan's Point Resort Fire Department.

The family is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

If you would like to help, you can call Joyce McPherson at 254-227-7810.

