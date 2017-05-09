Woman charged for raising money online for infant's fake disease

One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.More >>
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.More >>