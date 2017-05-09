Woman charged for raising money online for infant's fake disease

The Milam County District Attorney said the sheriff’s department has filed two felony charges against a woman who raised money online for her child’s fake disease. The charges stem from an investigation by CPS and the Milam County Sheriff's Office.

The district attorney said that 28-year-old Katelyn Carnline started an online web page to raise funds for her child that was suffering from a “rare genetic disorder”.

However, the press release said that the infant was 4 months old at the time and was being withheld food in order for it to appear that the infant was declining in health.

Carnline also lied to medical personnel about her younger child’s health, leading to unnecessary medical procedures in an attempt to raise money.

The infant is now 7 months old and in CPS custody. The infant is now healthy and thriving.

Carnline charges are set at no bond.

Before this investigation, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and CPS were investigating Carnline for an online webpage involving her older child. In this web page, she said that her child had cancer.

Carnline was charged in this case.

