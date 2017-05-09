Businesses supporting National Nurses Week highlight the importance of the field

This week is national nurse’s week, and businesses all over are showing their support to nurses by highlighting how important they are.

According to the American Nurse’s Association, this year’s theme for National Nurses Week is the balance of the mind body and spirit.

Nursing is our country’s largest healthcare profession with over 3.1 million nurses employed. And each year there is a constant demand for people in this field as our communities continue to expand.

Katie Vespe is a nursing student at Central Texas College who has a 7-year-old son who was diagnosed with Autisim. She said her son’s illness is part of what drives her passion for nursing and what inspired her to pursue a career in the field.

“The research that goes into what’s going on with my child and then just taking everything in from that. In addition to learning how the body works, how the mind works, how therapies work. That’s what I like about nursing the most. I also like working with the patients, learning how to communicate with the elderly verses children and verses you know people who can't speak at all it's pretty neat," Vespe said.

She also said she is thankful for CTC and all the resources and scholarships they grant to students each year. In honor of showing appreciation to people in this field, Nursing Worlds website is hosting a free webinar to nurses all over to help them discover tools they can use in their practice.

There are also many other businesses giving out freebies to nurses this week including Cinnabon and Einstein bros bagels.to view the list of more businesses participating click here.

