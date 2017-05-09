CTX regional airports receive funding for improvements

One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
Former acting attorney general Sally Yates says she warned the Trump White House about Flynn and the possibility he could be blackmailed by the Russians.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
TxDOT and the Federal Aviation Administration have recently granted funding to Central Texas regional airports to help with improvements.More >>
