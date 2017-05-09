CTX regional airports receive funding for improvements - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

CTX regional airports receive funding for improvements

By Brooke Bednarz, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

TxDOT and the Federal Aviation Administration have recently granted funding to Central Texas regional airports to help with improvements. 

The Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in Temple received $166,667 for apron and drainage improvements. The McGregor Executive Airport received approximately $332,500 for the design and construction of pavement improvements. 

Throughout 2017, TxDOT is expecting to grant about $60 million to regional airports throughout the state for improvements. 

About 275 regional airports are eligible for this type of federal funding. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly