CTX regional airports receive funding for improvements

TxDOT and the Federal Aviation Administration have recently granted funding to Central Texas regional airports to help with improvements.

The Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in Temple received $166,667 for apron and drainage improvements. The McGregor Executive Airport received approximately $332,500 for the design and construction of pavement improvements.

Throughout 2017, TxDOT is expecting to grant about $60 million to regional airports throughout the state for improvements.

About 275 regional airports are eligible for this type of federal funding.

