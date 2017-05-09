Killeen police asking for help identifying burglary suspect

The Killeen Police Department is asking for help identifying a female burglary suspect.

Police said the suspect burglarized a vehicle on the 1400 block of Redondo Dr. The victim said her wallet and a checkbook had been stolen.

Police also said that several stolen checks have been cashed at the Stripes located on 8089 W. Trimmier Rd. in Killeen.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, General Crimes Unit, obtained a photograph of the suspect and is asking anyone who can identify this female, or may have information about this suspect to contact Crime Stoppers at 526-TIPS (8477), go online anonymously at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com or text BELLCO along with the tip to 274637. Text HELP to 274637 for help with the tip or text STOP to 274637 to stop the tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the suspect in this case you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

