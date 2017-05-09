Firefighters investigating Temple house fire

Investigators are trying to figure out what led to a fire that heavily damaged a home in Temple.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 10:33 p.m. last night. When they arrived, they saw flames and smoke coming from the back of the house. Crews were able to get the flames under control in about 11 minutes.

It is not known if anyone was home at the time of the fire but firefighters say the home is not habitable due to the extent of the damage. No one was injured by the fire.

We will bring you updates on this story in our newscast and online as we learn more details.