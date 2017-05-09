Valley Mills police chief to keep job

The Valley Mills City Council voted not to terminate Police Chief Bob Summers and instead offer him counseling following a number of complaints being filed against him.

Council members quickly went into executive session during their meeting Monday night where they stayed for more than two hours. Several people were called into the closed door session including Chief Summers.

Around 9:40 p.m. the council emerged from executive session and voted to accept the resignation of one police officer and to set up a counseling session between Chief Summers and incoming Mayor Jerry Witmer who voters elected Saturday. The council will revisit the situation in 90 days and get more counseling for Summers at that point if needed.

News Channel 25 is working to get copies of the complaints against Chief Summers as that information was not disclosed in the open city council session.

