New police chief recommended for Cameron

It looks like another Central Texas town will soon have a new police chief according to a news release from the Cameron city manager.

Cameron City Manager Rhett Parker recommended to city council members Monday that they hire Waylan Rhodes for that position.

Rhodes is the police chief in Silsbee, in East Texas, right now.

Before that he was chief in Little Elm, north of Dallas. It's a community the website "Safe Wise" routinely puts on its "safest cities in Texas" list.

Parker said Rhodes has accepted the Cameron job and will start in the next couple of weeks.

