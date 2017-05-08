Baylor Baseball Hosts Prairie View A&M for Two-Game Set

Baylor baseball resumes action after a week off from finals to host Prairie View A&M on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CT at Baylor Ballpark.

All Baylor baseball games are broadcast live on Waco's 1660 ESPN Central Texas (1330 AM/100.9 FM in Temple, Belton and Killeen). Derek Smith provides the play-by-play with Steve Johnigan adding color commentary. Live streaming audio, video and GameTracker also are available for all Baylor baseball home games online at BaylorBears.com.

SERIES?INFO

Date(s): May 9-10, 2017

Time(s): 6:30 PM | 6:30 PM CT

Location: Waco, Texas

Stadium: Baylor Ballpark (5,000)

Radio: ESPN/KRZI 1660 AM?(Waco)

Talent: Derek Smith (pxp), Steve Johnigan (color)

SERIES HISTORY

Overall: BU leads 5-0

Streak: BU has won 5

Waco: BU leads 4-0

Prairie View: N/A

Neutral Site: BU leads 1-0

Rodriguez vs: N/A

First Meeting: April 20, 2005

Last Meeting: April 1, 2009

BAYLOR BEARS

2017 Record: 27-17

2017 Big 12 Record: 8-10

Head Coach: Steve Rodriguez

Career: 337-344 (14th season)

BU: 51-46 (2nd season)

2017 STAT LEADERS

AVG: Aaron Dodson (.312)

2B: Richard Cunningham (10)

HR: Aaron Dodson (7)

RBI: Aaron Dodson (28)

SB: T.J. Raguse (4)

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M PANTHERS

2017 Record: 18-33

2017 SWAC Record: 11-13

Head Coach: Auntwan Riggins

Career: 28-65 (2nd season)

PV: 28-65 (2nd season)

2017 STAT LEADERS

AVG: Cody Den Beste (.369)

2B: Cody Den Beste (13)

HR: Cody Den Beste (4)

RBI: Cody Den Beste (34)

SB: Corbin Jamison (15)

TEAM QUICK NOTES

*Baylor has won 27 or more games for the first time since 2013 (27-28) and 19th time in the last 22 seasons.

*Baylor’s 27-17 record through 44 games is its best since a 36-8 start in 2012.

*Baylor’s 15-2 start through 17 games was tied for its best in program history (started 15-2 in 1990 and 1961).

*Baylor has won 8 of its last 13 games after going through a stretch of losing 8 of 10 games from March 24-April 8.

*Baylor has 16 home runs in 17 games in April after posting 14 home runs in its first 26 games of the season. BU has hit 30 home runs for 2nd straight year, marking 1st time doing so since 2011 (34) and 2012 (46).

*Baylor has finished its home schedule with a .500 record or better (16-9 in 2017) in all 18 seasons at Baylor Ballpark (since 1999) and is 413-191 all-time at the park.

*Baylor is 8-3 in midweek games this season.

*Jr. preseason All-American/NCBWA Stopper of the Year Watch List member closer Troy Montemayor has 10 saves (24th in NCAA, 4th in Big 12) in 2017. He converted his 1st 8 career save attempts last season, and after blowing a save in his 9th attempt, had converted 12 straight and now 15 of last 16. He’s 24-for-26 in converting save attempts in his career. He ranks tied for 2nd on Baylor’s career saves list (24) and is 2nd BU player to have 2 10-save seasons ever (Zane Carlson 2000 (15), 2003 (11)).