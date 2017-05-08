School-Record Three Baylor Men’s Golfers on All-Big 12 Team

A school-record three Baylor golfers are on the 2017 All-Big 12 Men’s Golf Team, and freshman Cooper Dossey is the league’s Newcomer of the Year, the conference office announced Monday. Matthew Perrine and Braden Bailey joined Dossey on the All-Big 12 Team.

Student-athlete honors are based on Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, while the league’s coaches vote for Coach of the Year. Dossey, who earned the league’s Newcomer of the Year honor by being the highest-ranked newcomer at No. 37 nationally, became Baylor’s second player to win Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, joining Jamie McLeary (2002).

Dossey, a freshman from Austin, Texas, became Baylor’s first freshman to win Big 12 Golfer of the Month when he was selected for February’s honor. He leads the team with a 71.37 stroke average across 30 rounds over 10 tournaments. He’s second on the team with 17 rounds at par or better and has five top-10 individual finishes, including winning the individual title at The All-American.

A sophomore from Groves, Texas, Bailey ranks No. 42 nationally, which is seventh among Big 12 Conference players. He’s one stroke back of Dossey for the team lead in stroke average, posting a 71.40 average across 30 rounds. He’s played 14 rounds at par or better and has recorded four top-five individual finishes, including a tie for first place at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate.

Perrine is a junior from Austin, Texas, who ranks No. 41 nationally and sixth among Big 12 golfers. He’s two strokes back of Dossey for the team lead, recording a 71.43 stroke average over 30 rounds. Perrine leads the Bears with 18 rounds at par or better, four top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes. He’s finished among the top 10 individuals in each of the last eight tournaments, including a tie for sixth place at the Big 12 Championship to earn a spot on the All-Tournament Team.

Dossey, Bailey and Perrine combined with Hunter Shattuck and Garrett May to lead Baylor to its first-ever No. 1 national ranking. Those five players have been in head coach Mike McGraw’s lineup for all 10 tournaments this season, and they’ll continue play as the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Stanford (Calif.) Regional, which runs May 15-17 at Stanford Golf Club.

The Bears are looking to return to the NCAA Championships for the second time in three seasons under McGraw. BU advanced through the NCAA Kohler (Wis.) Regional last season to earn a spot in the Championships for the first time since 2010.

2017 All-Big 12 Men’s Golf Team (Golfweek/Sagarin rankings)

Doug Ghim, Texas (No. 9)

Scottie Scheffler, Texas (No. 18)

Zachary Olsen, Oklahoma State (No. 28)

Kristoffer Ventura, Oklahoma State (No. 35)

Cooper Dossey, Baylor (No. 37)

Matthew Perrine, Baylor (No. 41)

Braden Bailey, Baylor (No. 42)

Viktor Hovland, Oklahoma State (No. 44)

Max McGreevy, Oklahoma (No. 45)

Zach Bauchou, Oklahoma State (No. 48)

Chase Hanna, Kansas (No. 63)

Coach of the Year: John Fields, Texas

Player of the Year: Doug Ghim, Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Cooper Dossey, Baylor

Baylor Men’s Golf All-Big 12 Honorees

Jimmy Walker – 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001

Aaron Pellegrom – 2000

Worth Williams – 2001

Adam Meyer – 2002

Ryan Baca – 2003, 2004, 2006

Jeremy Alcorn – 2005

Colton Williams – 2008

Joakim Mikkelsen – 2012

Kyle Jones – 2014, 2015

Braden Bailey – 2017

Cooper Dossey – 2017

Matthew Perrine – 2017