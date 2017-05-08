Bracket set for NJCAA Region V Division I Baseball Tournament - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Bracket set for NJCAA Region V Division I Baseball Tournament

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The eight-team bracket has been set for the NJCAA Region V Division I Baseball Tournament to be held May 12-15 at Dan Law Field inside Rip Griffin Park on the campus of Texas Tech University in Lubbock. Tournament action will begin at 10 a.m. Friday with Grayson vs. New Mexico, followed by Odessa vs. Hill at 1 p.m. and Midland vs. Weatherford at 5 p.m. The Highlanders will take on Howard at 8 p.m. in the final game of the opening round. All games will be live video-streamed on www.psblive.tv. To see the complete bracket, visit www.njcaaregion5.com and click on Championship Information.

  • Bracket set for NJCAA Region V Division I Baseball Tournament

    Bracket set for NJCAA Region V Division I Baseball Tournament

    Monday, May 8 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-05-08 21:34:16 GMT

    The eight-team bracket has been set for the NJCAA Region V Division I Baseball Tournament

    More >>

    The eight-team bracket has been set for the NJCAA Region V Division I Baseball Tournament

    More >>

  • McLennan men’s golf team receiving votes in final regular-season Golfweek poll

    McLennan men’s golf team receiving votes in final regular-season Golfweek poll

    Monday, May 8 2017 4:42 PM EDT2017-05-08 20:42:03 GMT
    The McLennan Community College men’s golf team received votes in the final Bushnell Golf­week NJCAA Division I Coaches Poll of the regular season. Indian Hills (Iowa) is ranked first for the seventh consecutive poll. Dodge City (Kansas) and Eastern Florida State continue to hold the second and third spots. Other Region V teams to make the poll are: Odessa (Texas) in fourth; Midland (Texas) in fifth; Western Texas in seventh; and New Mexico is tied for eighth. The Highland...More >>
    The McLennan Community College men’s golf team received votes in the final Bushnell Golf­week NJCAA Division I Coaches Poll of the regular season. Indian Hills (Iowa) is ranked first for the seventh consecutive poll. Dodge City (Kansas) and Eastern Florida State continue to hold the second and third spots. Other Region V teams to make the poll are: Odessa (Texas) in fourth; Midland (Texas) in fifth; Western Texas in seventh; and New Mexico is tied for eighth. The Highland...More >>

  • Baylor Men's Tennis Adds International Standout Kotorman

    Baylor Men's Tennis Adds International Standout Kotorman

    Monday, May 8 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-05-08 20:37:54 GMT
    Baylor men's tennis head coach Matt Knoll announced the signing of Akos Kotorman to a National Letter of Intent Monday. "Akos is everything we look for in our program,” Knoll said.  “He is hard working, determined, intelligent and dynamic. He's played at the highest level in his country, Europe and the world. Our coaching staff could not be more excited about having Akos join the program." The lefthander, who is from Budapest, Hungary, holds an I...More >>
    Baylor men's tennis head coach Matt Knoll announced the signing of Akos Kotorman to a National Letter of Intent Monday. "Akos is everything we look for in our program,” Knoll said.  “He is hard working, determined, intelligent and dynamic. He's played at the highest level in his country, Europe and the world. Our coaching staff could not be more excited about having Akos join the program." The lefthander, who is from Budapest, Hungary, holds an I...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly