Bracket set for NJCAA Region V Division I Baseball Tournament

The eight-team bracket has been set for the NJCAA Region V Division I Baseball Tournament to be held May 12-15 at Dan Law Field inside Rip Griffin Park on the campus of Texas Tech University in Lubbock. Tournament action will begin at 10 a.m. Friday with Grayson vs. New Mexico, followed by Odessa vs. Hill at 1 p.m. and Midland vs. Weatherford at 5 p.m. The Highlanders will take on Howard at 8 p.m. in the final game of the opening round. All games will be live video-streamed on www.psblive.tv. To see the complete bracket, visit www.njcaaregion5.com and click on Championship Information.