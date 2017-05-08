Man arrested after kneeing officer in the face

On May 4, just before midnight, officers responded to the 2100 block of S New Rd. after a report of a domestic disturbance.

When police arrived, they said they found Scott Bottoms in the parking lot of his apartment complex banging on car windows and doors.

According to police, when they tried to approach the 49-year-old, he took off and ran back into his apartment.

Because of concerns for him and his mother, Police approached Bottom’s door and knocked.

He opened the door, and after a brief conversation, police tried to take him into custody.

According to police, when that happened, Bottoms immediately began resisting arrest.

Police tried to use a taser on him, but Bottoms grabbed the taser from the officers hand.

Police then say Bottoms kneed one officer in the face, and kneed the other in the head. Bottoms had one officer in a choke hold, before police used a taser on him.

Back up came and police transported him to providence hospital for a mental evaluation.

He was later released from the hospital, and is now facing charges including resisting arrest, evading arrest, and two counts of assault on a peace officer.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.