Highlassies fall to Weatherford in consolation game

Highlassies fall to Weatherford in consolation game

The McLennan Highlassies finished in third place of the Region V North Tournament with an 11-3 loss to the Weatherford Lady Coyotes this afternoon in the consolation game. Victoria Vasquez took the loss for McLennan.

The Highlassies began the scoring with a run in the top of the first as Theresa Gonzales singled, stole second and came around to score on a Weatherford error. 

McLennan doubled its lead with a run in the third as Theresa Gonazlaes walked, moved to second on a single by Gabrielle Fonseca, advanced to third on a fly out by Victoria Gonzales and scored on a single by Dariann Resendez.

Weatherford got on the board with Francine Garcia's solo homer run in the third.

The Lady Coyotes tied the game with a run in the fourth. Kristeny Magallanes singled, moved to second on a Highlassie error, advanced to third on a ground out by Maddison Hightower and scored on a single by Aspen Grimes.

The Highlassies took the lead with a run in the top of the fifth as Theresa Gonzales singled, moved to second on a sacrifice by Serena Saldivar and scored on a double by Victoria Gonzales.

Weatherford broke the game open with five runs in the fifth. Mikala Douglas drew a lead-off walk, Garcia doubled and Kalina Sato also walked, loading the bases. Macie Perrin followed with a grand slam. Morgan Rackel singled, Magallanes was hit by the pitch and Hightower singled to reload the bases. Rackel then scored on a sacrifice by Courtney Campbell.

The Lady Coyotes sealed the run-rule win with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Garcia singled and was replaced by pinch runner Jordyn Logan. Sato also singled. Rackel followed with a three-run homer, and Magallanes ended the game with a solo home run.

McLennan ends the season with an overall record of 39-19 and a conference record of 21-11.

Weatherford 11, McLennan 3
McLennan    101 010 – 3 6 1
Weatherford 001 154 – 11 13 2
Victoria Vasquez, Vannessa Castro (5) and Estrella Guardiola. Morgan Rackel and Courtney Campbell. WP: Rackel; LP: Vasquez. Leading hitters – McLennan: Theresa Gonzales (2-2), Gabrielle Fonseca (1-3, RBI), Victoria Gonzales (1-3, 2B, RBI) and Dariann Resendez (1-2, RBI); Weatherford: Francine Garcia (3-4, 2B, HR, RBI), Macie Perrin (2-4, HR, RBI), Morgan Rackel (2-4, HR, 3 RBI), Kristeny Magallanes (2-3, HR, RBI), Aspen Grimes (1-2, RBI) and Courtney Campbell (0-2, RBI). Record: McLennan 39-19 (21-11).

