Temple police investigate 'suspicious death'

Temple police are investigating a "suspicious death," according to the department's public information officer. 

Police were called to a residence near Adams Avenue and Blackfoot Drive. An elderly man, identified as Lonnie Taplin, was found deceased.

Police also said there was apparent forced entry into the home. 

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was available. 

