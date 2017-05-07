Weekend fun in CTX - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Weekend fun in CTX

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

Looking for something to do in Central Texas?  Here's a few ideas for this Mother's Day weekend! 

FRIDAY - MAY 12

Pottery on the Patio
That Art Place - Belton
6 p.m. 

Sixth Annual Central Texas Wine Tasting
Kissing Tree Vineyards - Eddy 
6 p.m. - 9 p.m. 

Mother Daughter Sleepover
Killeen Community Center 
May 12 5:30 p.m. - May 13 8:30 a.m.

Mother's Day Class and Play Date 
Heritage Park - Belton 
9 a.m. 

SATURDAY - MAY 13

Mother's Day Celebration 
Mother Neff State Park 
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. 

Salsa Festival 2017 
Killeen Special Events Center 
4 p.m. - 8 p.m. 

WACO Junior Ranger Day 
Waco Mammoth National Monument
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 

Dr Pepper Birthday Bonanza 
Dr Pepper Museum 
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 

China Spring Market Days 
Ace Hardware - China Spring
10 a.m. 

SUNDAY - MAY 14

Texas Metropolitan Ballet - Mother's Day Suite Tea
Killeen Arts and Activities Center 
1 p.m. - 2 p.m. 

Mother's Day Brunch 
Hilton - Waco 
10:30 a.m. 

Mother's Day Brunch 
Stillhouse Wine Room - Killeen 
11 a.m. 

Mother's Day Wine 101
Blends Wine Bar - Belton
3 p.m. 

Mother's Day
Ari's Italian Restaurant - Killeen 
11 a.m. 

