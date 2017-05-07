Weekend fun in CTX

Looking for something to do in Central Texas? Here's a few ideas for this Mother's Day weekend!

FRIDAY - MAY 12

Pottery on the Patio

That Art Place - Belton

6 p.m.

Sixth Annual Central Texas Wine Tasting

Kissing Tree Vineyards - Eddy

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Mother Daughter Sleepover

Killeen Community Center

May 12 5:30 p.m. - May 13 8:30 a.m.

Mother's Day Class and Play Date

Heritage Park - Belton

9 a.m.

SATURDAY - MAY 13

Mother's Day Celebration

Mother Neff State Park

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Salsa Festival 2017

Killeen Special Events Center

4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

WACO Junior Ranger Day

Waco Mammoth National Monument

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dr Pepper Birthday Bonanza

Dr Pepper Museum

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

China Spring Market Days

Ace Hardware - China Spring

10 a.m.

SUNDAY - MAY 14

Texas Metropolitan Ballet - Mother's Day Suite Tea

Killeen Arts and Activities Center

1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Mother's Day Brunch

Hilton - Waco

10:30 a.m.

Mother's Day Brunch

Stillhouse Wine Room - Killeen

11 a.m.

Mother's Day Wine 101

Blends Wine Bar - Belton

3 p.m.

Mother's Day

Ari's Italian Restaurant - Killeen

11 a.m.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.