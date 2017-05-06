No. 13 Baylor Softball Falls to Texas in Austin

No. 13/17 Baylor softball (40-11, 12-5 Big 12) dropped the second game of the series with Texas (30-21, 7-9 Big 12), falling 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at McCombs Field.

Gia Rodoni (14-2) took the start in the circle, going 4.2 frames and allowing three runs on six hits.

Kelsee Selman took over in relief working the final 1.1 frames, keeping the Longhorns scoreless and hitless with two strikeouts.

The Lady Bears got off to a slow start at the plate, getting the team’s first baserunner in the fourth and the first hit in the fifth.

Lindsey Cargill was the first to breakthrough for a base hit, roping a single through the left side of the infield. Maddison Kettler followed with a bouncing infield single, with both runners moving into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Shelby McGlaun.

Taylor Ellis followed up with an RBI single into centerfield, with Cargill easily scoring and Kettler thrown out on a play at the plate, giving the Lady Bears the 1-0 lead in the fifth.

The Longhorns responded with a two-out, three-run rally in the home half of the fifth, bringing Kelsee Selman on in relief to get the third out.

The Baylor bats were unable to spark a late rally, dropping the second game to even the series at 1-1.

HIGHLIGHTS

Lindsey Cargill extended her on-base streak to 29, passing Ari Hawkins (28, 2017) to take sole possession of the No. 3 spot for the longest streak in program history.

Cargill posted her 240th and 241st career hit, now six shy of tying the program record (Naomi Fitzgerald, 1998-2001).

Cargill took sole possession of ninth on Baylor’s single-season hits chart with her 72nd hit in 2017, passing Kelly Osburn (71, 2005).

STAT OF THE GAME

The home team has now won the last nine games of the series between the Longhorns and Lady Bears, with Baylor going for the series win and first win in Austin since 2011.

WHAT’S NEXT

Baylor looks to salvage the series win in the rubber match on Sunday, May 7, at McCombs Field in Austin.