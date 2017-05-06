Police: Driver killed after head-on crash near Hillsboro identified

One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flames.More >>
Now-fired Texas police officer free on bond in shooting death of teen who was leaving party.More >>
Always dreaming captured the Run for Roses after going off as the co-favorite.More >>
