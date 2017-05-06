Police: Driver killed after head-on crash near Hillsboro identified

The driver of an SUV was killed Saturday morning after a head-on collision with a cement truck, according to Hillsboro police.

The crashed happened just after 7 a.m. on SH 22 just outside of the Hillsboro city limits going west.

Police said the driver of the cement truck, identified as Jeffrey Shelton, was taken to Scott & White Medical Center Hillcrest in Waco. The driver of the SUV, identified as David Christopher Hernandez, 33, did not make it.

The Department of Public Safety said the accident happened when Hernandez tried to pass a vehicle and drove into the eastbound lane and hit the cement truck head-on.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

